 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page D11 eedition image

Lackawanna quarterback William Gechell is tackled short of the goal line by Southwestern defender Mitch Pike during the first half of Saturday's Section VI Class C quarterfinal.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News