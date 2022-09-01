Related to this story
In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.”
From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst.
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott spent the majority of his postgame news conference addressing the lawsuit filed against rookie punter Matt Araiza. Here is what he said.
The Buffalo Bills have a crisis on their hands. And some fans have been swift to respond that if the Bills don’t take action, they will.
It's a good time to be a former Bills player, if you've got a house to sell. Cole Beasley and Jerry Hughes Jr. have put their respective Southtowns homes up for sale, for $1.5 million each.
While Bills players were not involved in any stage, from the investigation to the decision to cut Araiza, they now are grappling with how to regroup from the graphic allegations, the release, and switching to prepare for the season opener.
Perhaps the most prominent is Grand Island native Brett Kern, who is locked in a battle for his job on the Tennessee Titans with rookie Brett Stonehouse.
Araiza denies rape; his accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it allegedly happened
The woman who accused Bills punter Matt Araiza of raping her when she was 17 wrote recollections in a journal entry immediately after telling San Diego police that she was gang-raped.