Bills quarterback Josh Allen was at the American Century Golf Championship in Stateline, Nev., to play golf, but he also didn't stray too far from his day job.
Racist language in land deeds remains in approximately hundreds – and possibly thousands – of Erie County property records, an investigation by The Buffalo News has found.
The mother of one of the six criminally charged in his death said it happened in the same area where Benoit previously sexually assaulted her daughter.
MONTREAL – The meeting inside KeyBank Center at the scouting combine went so long with Topias Leinonen that a few hockey operations people wit…
We’re still in the early stages of General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to draft and develop players to supplement the young core in Buffalo. He’s not going to expedite the process for short-term gains if it impacts his ability to build a sustained winner.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
Mike Harrington: Kevyn Adams doesn't have Sabres' new goalie yet, but he'll get one on his timetable
Kevyn Adams doesn't have another goalie to pair with Craig Anderson yet. Sabres fans are probably pretty nervous about that point. The GM is not.
The two sides are involved in a dispute over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.
The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.
Despite being born and raised in Massachusetts, O'Brien describes himself as a lifelong Bills fan. His best friend, Gage Azeez, moved to Massachusetts from Buffalo in elementary school, and O'Brien watched Bills games with him and his dad on Sundays.