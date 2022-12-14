Related to this story
From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.”
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
Even before the performance started, protesters had gathered outside a drag show over the weekend in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The polic…
When Gabe’s Collision took over as the team’s "official collision repair center" this season, the company and team decided to take another approach to highlighting what Gabe’s offers.
The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year old sixth-grader Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour.
The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood.
Skinner was given a five-minute major match penalty for cross-checking Jake Guentzel in the face, and the Penguins scored 3:24 into overtime on Jeff Carter's power-play goal to earn a 4-3 win for Pittsburgh.