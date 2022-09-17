 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

ESPN's Monday Night Football crew, from left, Dan Orlovsky, Steve Levy. Laura Rutledge, and Louis Riddick.

 ESPN Images

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News