Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, right, and John Roth, COO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment, visit training camp at St. John Fisher College in July.
HARRY SCULL JR., NEWS FILE PHOTOS
Bills owner Terry Pegula makes his way to the field during the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium last month. This summer, he took over his wife Kim's former role as president of both the Bills and Sabres.
