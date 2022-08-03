 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

Bills safety Jordan Poyer chats with center Mitch Morse Tuesday at training camp in Pittsford. Poyer's injury has shifted the spotlight toward the team's backup safeties.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News