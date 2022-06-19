At top, Alexander Wright, founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op in Buffalo's Fruit Belt, talks May 31 about plans for investment in the historic Carlton Street property to address the "food apartheid" on the East Side. Above left, Mayor Byron Brown talks about the establishment of a commission to memorialize the 10 people who were killed in the May 14 Tops Marketsmass shooting; "This is a moment of turning pain into progress," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said Saturday at the news conference at the Apollo Media Center.