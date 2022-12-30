 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran center Mitch Morse progressed well through concussion protocol and he is planning on playing in Monday night's important AFC showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

