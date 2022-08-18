Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bills pulled out the win thanks to a 46-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired.
A 37-year-old woman died Friday evening when she fell onto the deck of a railroad bridge, North Tonawanda Police reported.
A second property owner on Newhouse Road has launched legal action blaming the town, county and developer of a neighboring subdivision for severe structural damage that left the home uninhabitable.
Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a strategy for signing autographs, and he does not stray from it.
Local law enforcement and a wide network of friends and family have narrowed the investigation to a Wales park, but have had no success locating the father of two.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
The Bills ran their preseason winning streak to nine straight games Saturday. Following the game, you had questions, and Jay Skurski tries to provide answers in the latest Bills Mailbag.
The May 14 mass shooting put a spotlight on the concentration of poverty and the lack of fresh, healthy food options on Buffalo’s East Side and disinvestment in Black communities.
Fifteen companies were given licenses from the state on Monday, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management.