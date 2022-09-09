 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cost estimates to restore the Central Terminal run as high as nearly $300 million. State officials are hoping $61 million in public funding will entice developers to jump inwith both feet.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

