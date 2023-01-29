The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents, and general manager Brandon Beane and the organization will be faced with some tough decisions in who to try to retain and at what price.
This was a disappointment wrapped around a debacle. A disappointment because the Bills believed they had the goods to be the last team standing next month in Glendale, Ariz., and a debacle for how it ended. Hard truths produce hard lessons, though, Ryan O'Halloran writes.