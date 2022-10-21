Related to this story
Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not medically cleared to fly because of his injured ribs, so he used a car service to drive him to Kansas City for Sunday's game and again to return to Buffalo, a league source said.
Here are three questions on our mind after Sunday’s big game in Kansas City.
The Josh Allen Hurdled Club added another member Sunday.
Nantz and Romo were terrific calling the sequel that Nantz noted was fit to be tied at the end of the first, second and third quarter.
Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City. The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video.
Amherst will be the first place in New York State to have five of TJX Cos.' store brands: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra.
Evans tax officials were valuing the 1.2 acres at around $480,000. But Angola trustees sold the land to Karen Connors Erickson for $186,000 – a price agreed to 17 years earlier.
When Arcangelo Capozzolo Jr. saw his neighbor's garage on fire on Oct. 4, he could have just called 911 and waited for firefighters to get there. But he couldn't be sure that they would arrive in time.
UB officials said the stabbing "was a targeted act of violence" and said in a statement there is no ongoing danger to the university community.
With 64 seconds left in regulation Sunday, Knox had a 14-yard touchdown reception that provided the go-ahead points in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.