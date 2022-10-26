Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
A day after a horrific crash Monday left four teens dead, another hospitalized and the driver facing criminal charges, Buffalo was learning about the young lives that were lost and the tragic consequences of a dangerous trend spread through TikTok.
Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.
During a game in which the Buffalo Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Rasmus Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames.
The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people than Highmark Stadium, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access, a new report said.