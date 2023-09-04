The Hampton Inn Buffalo-Amherst on Amherst Manor Drive. Uniland Development Co., which built the hotel, has sued the Town of Amherst after town officials closed off a portion of road connecting Amherst Manor to Millersport Highway.
LIBBY MARCH PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS
The dead end of Amherst Manor Drive in Amherst. The Town of Amherst closed off this section of the road at the request of state transportation planners.
“How can you just take somebody’s property,” said Kate Kotecki, who runs Kotecki's Grandview Grove. “If they do it to me, they’re going to do …
The Hampton Inn Buffalo-Amherst on Amherst Manor Drive. Uniland Development Co., which built the hotel, has sued the Town of Amherst after town officials closed off a portion of road connecting Amherst Manor to Millersport Highway.