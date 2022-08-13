 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A04 eedition image

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference on the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 4. Schumer says the hiring of new IRS agents, a provision in the legislation, will generate "huge amounts of income" for the government from wealthy Americans who currently dodge taxes.

 New York Times

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News