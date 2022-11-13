 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A04 eedition image

Tops Markets President John Persons, right, looks at the meat display with wrapper Robert Herndon at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo last month.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News