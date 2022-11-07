 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

The Minnick family, left to right, last summer: parents Maureen and Rich, Matt, older sister Krista Rektorik and Chad Evoniuk with Matt's nephew Colin at center.

 Photo Courtesy of the Minnick Family

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News