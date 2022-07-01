 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

  • 0
Page C03 eedition image

Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly has surprised more than one camper this week with how far he can still throw a football. Kelly, 62, has a record 550 participants at his popular football camp in Orchard Park.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News