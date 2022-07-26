When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.