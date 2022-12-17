Designed by Cannon Design and completed in 1990, the HSBC Atrium and its namesake center atrium have been a visible presence downtown. But the bank has barely been using it, since most of its local employees work remotely.
Buffalo News file photo
Developer Douglas Jemal aims to boost downtown's population density by turning HSBC Atrium into apartments.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
For 65 years, Joseph A. Todaro and his father before him have run La Nova Pizzeria. A trade publication calls La Nova an industry leader. But federal prosecutors say Joe Todaro is really something else: head of the Buffalo mob.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
"The heaviest lake effect snow is expected to be across southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo and southwest Genesee County," the National Weather Service said in a warning issued Thursday afternoon.
