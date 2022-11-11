A utility crew works in front of Gram's Pierogi House, which was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night. The owner said the building is uninsured, and he lost three of the four food trailers he uses to operate as a mobile restaurant.
The fire at Gram's Pierogi House in Angola resulted in multiple individuals treated for injuries, but non-life threatening, police said.
The tall, strongly vertical structure is designed with a partial roof and a perforated metal exterior that allows fans approaching from the plaza to get a peek at the inside of the stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026.
Police responded to the call just after 10:30 p.m. at Zone One Complex. Police said two females and two males were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where one of the females was reported to be in critical condition.
Project leaders rely on a guiding set of principles – a checklist, if you will – for the design of the Bills’ projected $1.4 billion stadium, which the team plans to open in 2026 across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Jack Eichel is back in Buffalo for Thursday night's game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Sabres at KeyBank Center.
