 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page D09 eedition image

Jeff Skinner celebrates his goal second-period goal Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Skinner was later handed a match penalty for intent to injure for a hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News