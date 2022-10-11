Parthenon Books: Its owners see only good things ahead after learning of a potentially vast investment by Micron Technology in greater Syracuse.
Photos by Kevin Rivoli/Auburn Citizen – special to The Buffalo News.
Dennis Connors, Lackawanna native and curator of history emeritus from the Onondaga Historical Association, on top of the Woodland Reservoir in Syracuse. Connors said he sees Micron as an affirmation of the possible for the region.
A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News.
Though the Bills dominated on a scale not seen since a 52-34 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1991 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should still give the Bills pause, writes Mark Gaughan.
Dennis Connors, Lackawanna native and curator of history emeritus from the Onondaga Historical Association, on top of the Woodland Reservoir in Syracuse. Connors said he sees Micron as an affirmation of the possible for the region.