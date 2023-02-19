Feb 19, 2023 16 min ago 0 1 of 3 Abandoned vehicles remain on the Scajaquada Expressway on Dec. 27, several days after they were abandoned during the Blizzard of 2022. Derek Gee/News file photo The New York State Thruway was closed at Camp Road on Dec. 24, left, and at right, Abbott Road and Route 20A near Highmark Stadium were also blocked off to traffic. Harry Scull Jr./News file photos Related to this story Most Popular 5-year-old rescued, mother dies after they fall 90 feet into Niagara Gorge A 5-year-old was rescued on Monday after he and his mother jumped into the Niagara Gorge in Niagara Falls State Park, a parks spokeswoman said. Lawsuit alleges canceling of Starpoint wrestling season tied to 'dog pile' incidents, omission from tournament roster Parents of Starpoint wrestlers said the district’s canceling of the rest of wrestling season due to “serious allegations of inappropriate cond… 21 summer concerts announced so far at Artpark, Darien Lake, Outer Harbor It’s only February and the two big summer concert venues – Artpark and Darien Lake – already have announced 20 shows for the season with more to come. Black ministers would like to see menthol cigarette ban go up in smoke If menthol cigarettes are prohibited in New York State, there are two fears: that it will open up an illegal black market for cigarettes from … Sabres, Ryan Johnson plan to discuss future when college season ends Sabres prospect and University of Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson will have to decide if he wants to join the organization that drafted him …