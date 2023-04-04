Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 Updated 23 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Buffalo Bisons head groundskeeper Kelly Rensel prepares the infield for workouts at Sahlen Field last Tuesday. The team's home opener is this afternoon against the Worcester Red Sox. Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News Buffalo's Polish heritage and Canadian fan base will come together this season at Sahlen Field with Polish poutine, consisting of sweet cheese pierogi, crispy pork belly and a bourbon-infused gravy. Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News Related to this story Most Popular Sabres goalie Devon Levi's mom thanks Buffalo for 'incredible and beautiful welcome we received' Levi's mother, Eta, wrote a thank you to Buffalo and Sabres fans on Twitter on Saturday. FBI Buffalo executes federal search warrant at West Side house FBI Buffalo raided a West Side house Tuesday morning to execute a federal search warrant, said Jeannie McBride, the local FBI office's public … Where Sabres stand in wild-card race after loss to Florida and remaining schedules Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday's games. Awkward: Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak pummels Tage Thompson's younger brother, Tyce Kozak unloaded on Thompson during a fight, at one point, grabbing the back of Thompson's jersey with his left hand and punching with his right. Observations: Devon Levi wins stellar NHL debut behind Jeff Skinner's OT goal Showcasing the precise technique that earned him the crease only a few weeks after leaving Northeastern University to turn pro, Devon Levi del…