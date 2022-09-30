Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he pulled off the helmet of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 21-19 loss.
Emergency responders rushed to the aid of the trapped pilot, 70-year-old Lee Hardy, who was pulled from the wreckage, placed on a utility vehicle and airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Daniel Warmus of Alden was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.