Aug 9, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 The Friends of Reinstein Woods is gearing up for a major expansion of the preserve's Environmental Educational Center. JOSHUA BESSEX PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS A green frog sits in a pond at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. Related to this story Most Popular Appeals court rules Niagara Falls can condemn 12 acres of vacant property The long-vacant property, located at 970 Falls St. and John Daly Boulevard, is owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, a company controlled … Off-duty Buffalo police lieutenant faces multiple charges Larry Muhammad Jr., 37, was arraigned on two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, felony charges; one count of criminal mischi… Loss of U.S. Space Command brings Alabama city down to earth HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Even as a child in the 1960s, Jan Davis felt a twinge of resentment about her hometown, Huntsville, Ala., being overlooked. Key witness in high-profile sex, drug-trafficking trial is dead A key witness in the bribery, sex- and drug-trafficking trial of strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. has died, underscoring the risks of any … How to get tickets for Taylor Swift in Toronto Taylor Swift has added several 2024 dates to her record-breaking Eras Tour and though she isn't coming to Buffalo, she's getting closer.