Jul 25, 2023 49 min ago 0 1 of 2 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a new contract coming off a Super Bowl appearance. MATT ROURKE Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signs autographs after training camp practice Sunday. CHARLIE RIEDEL Related to this story Most Popular Bill would ban public use of marijuana, including edibles New York State Sen. George Borrello introduced legislation that would prohibit public use of marijuana in all forms “unless specifically autho… Eastern Hills Mall will start vacating tenants to make way for new town center The Eastern Hills Mall is taking a major step forward in its plans to transform the Clarence mall into a town center – a walkable, livable com… Ted's Hot Dogs in Lockport closes for good The Lockport Ted's Hot Dogs location, plagued by staffing issues, has permanently closed. Mother of missing Buffalo woman helped kick-start investigation of serial killer of Gilgo Beach In the summer of 2009, a 15-year-old Buffalo girl received disturbing phone calls from a man who taunted her about her missing older sister. Woman who sued Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen now denies he sexually assaulted her The woman whose lawsuit accuses Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen of sexual assaults said Thursday that the incidents never happ…