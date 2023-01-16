Hamlin was released Monday morning from intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was flown back to Buffalo, where he was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute to continue his treatment.
The two drag brunches at Angelina's Gastro Pub in the fall were a success, but the Town of Aurora restaurant ran into a problem because town zoning law doesn't allow drag shows without a special permit.
The Buffalo News obtained an Erie County record that identified 35 people who died due last month's blizzard. These are the 20 victims on that list who had not previously been publicly identified and whose deaths The Buffalo News independently confirmed.
With more than $8.7 million in donations pouring in from roughly 245,000 donors since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, the Chasing M's Foundation has taken on an unimagined scale.