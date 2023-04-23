C.R. Rao is an award-winning statistician whose work has garnered the International Prize in Statistics, which is hailed as the "Nobel Prize of statistics." He's lived in Amherst since 2010with his daughter, Teja Rao.
Photos by Libby March/Buffalo News
Teja Rao displays a framed photograph of her father from his days at Cambridge University, where he's seen climbing through a window to tend to a lab project.
"I think his discipline is the secret to his life," Teja Rao said. C.R. Rao's honored achievements date back as far as 1945, and he's 102 years young.
"We don't want people to be upset. We want people to be happy," the owner of the Buffalo Tournament Club said.
C.R. Rao is an award-winning statistician whose work has garnered the International Prize in Statistics, which is hailed as the "Nobel Prize of statistics." He's lived in Amherst since 2010with his daughter, Teja Rao.