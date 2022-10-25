Related to this story
Hello world! Welcome to the mailbag. With Jay Skurski getting some time off during the bye week, I am here to answer your questions and inspir…
The Sabres trounced the sprialing Vancouver Canucks and received good news about injured defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who left the game with an injury.
Four teenagers were killed Monday when the stolen car they were riding in crashed at the entrance to the westbound Scajaquada Expressway from the westbound Kensington Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
“We can only speak on behalf of Verizon and we cannot and would not block customers from streaming Paramount+,” wrote Caroline Brooks of Verizon Corporate Communications.
Alan Pergament: Buffalo TV market slips below Josh Allen's hometown market; Bills-Chiefs outdraws 'SNF'
According to the latest Nielsen rankings, Buffalo slipped two spots and now is the No. 54 TV market in the United States.
Bills at bye roundtable: Surprise player? Best play? Will Buffalo make a big move? News writers have answers
Here's a roundtable discussion with News Bills writers Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski, Ryan O'Halloran and Katherine Fitzgerald on where the Buffalo Bills stand as they take their bye-week break.
During a game in which the Buffalo Sabres’ evolution into a dangerous offensive team was on full display against one of the NHL's best, it was fitting that Rasmus Dahlin was at the center of their 6-3 victory over the previously undefeated Calgary Flames.
Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.
"Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees today announced that Michael G. Murphy is no longer its president," a statement said, without explaining whether Murphy resigned or was fired.
Eric Comrie made a career-high 46 saves to help the Sabres hold on for a 4-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.