A Buffalo couple cared for the body of a stranger who collapsed and died outside their home on Christmas Eve during a rescue attempt by the woman’s family.
For two days, a group of seven Target workers stranded at the store, instead of being home with their families for the holidays, spent the weekend providing about two dozen stranded motorists with comfort and care.
The blizzard ended Christmas morning, but the emergency was far from over.
At least 28 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the blizzard, officials have confirmed.
Motorists are urged to use caution if choosing to drive due to the continuing challenging conditions.
Poloncarz calls Buffalo blizzard response 'embarrassing'; Brown suggests county exec struggling under the pressure
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said during a news conference Wednesday said that the county had taken over snow removal efforts in a large chunk of the city, from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line to the waterfront.
Power outages will be a serious problem, and utility crews will be limited at times in their response because of the anticipated blizzard-force winds.
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said city first responders know about the baby and have been trying to figure out a way to get there.
"There's a ton of people stuck. There are stranded people off the road," said Erie County Deputy Joe Reeves. In one car, deputies found a young mother with a newborn baby.
Family members are mourning Monique Alexander, 52, who died outside on Christmas Eve in the bitter cold, biting winds and blowing snow of the weekend blizzard.