Sep 11, 2023 10 min ago 0 1 of 2 Photographs of Robert Greiner and Marie Quinn, and a Purple Heart awarded to Greiner, are examined by Robert's nephew Kevin Greiner and Marie's son Jim Corbran LIBBY MARCH PHOTOS, BUFFALO NEWS Kevin Greiner, left, holds a photograph of his uncle Robert Greiner, as Jim Corbran holds a photograph of his mother, Marie Quinn. Related to this story Most Popular Pac-12 announces it will not go quietly The self-proclaimed Conference of Champions has announced it will not go quietly with a perfect weekend of football. With No. 6 Southern Calif… Former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier joins NFL Network, picks Bills to win it all According to a news release, Frazier will appear on various studio shows, including NFL GameDay Live, which is the network's Sunday afternoon … Brothers who admitted PPP loan fraud spent money on home improvements Between April and September 2020, the brothers conspired to submit eight fraudulent PPP loan applications on behalf of companies they owned or… A Bentley, Benz and BMW worth more than $500,000 were stolen Sunday from a local dealer Early Sunday morning, someone sneaked into the Mercedes Benz dealership in Clarence and stole the key box that contained the keys to all of th… Buffalo Next: Hiring needs put spotlight on H-1B visa reform Advocates for reform to the federal visa program called H-1B say the program allows too few workers through the door each year, hindering empl…