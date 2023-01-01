Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo N Bills lineman Bobby Hart has been reporting as eligible on a handful of plays in recent games as he serves as the tight end in the team's jumbo personnel package. Hart is getting accustomed to the job.
For two days, a group of seven Target workers stranded at the store, instead of being home with their families for the holidays, spent the weekend providing about two dozen stranded motorists with comfort and care.
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said during a news conference Wednesday said that the county had taken over snow removal efforts in a large chunk of the city, from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line to the waterfront.
A 27-year-old Kenmore mechanic is being lauded as a hero for saving at least 10 and as many as 24 lives during the blizzard by breaking into a Cheektowaga school to find shelter for himself and a group of strangers whose vehicles were stuck in the snow nearby.
Diggs was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He did not attribute his illness Thursday to anything specific.
