Bryan Colt of Brockton and son, Brody Colt, 8, settle into their seats in the bed of their pickup truck as they prepare towatch 'DCLeague of Super-Pets' at the recently reopened Van BurenDrive-In inDunkirk. The outdoor thater had been closed for 30 years, leaving a void in theDunkirk-Fredonia area in Chautauqua County.
Libby March/Buffalo News
Cashier Kaitlyn Howard of Dunkirk, 18, reads in the ticket booth while waiting for patrons to arrive at the Van Buren Drive-In in Dunkirk.
Photos by Libby March/Buffalo News
Above, Gina Beckley completes a sale to Kayla Makosiej of Fredonia, working at the concession standwith her husband, Dan Beckley, and their grand daughter, Kierra Beckley, 13. At left, Autumn Hobel-Furrer of Fredonia, 21, adjusts a rented radio.
Rushdie, who has been living under death threats from Iran for more three decades after the publication of his book "Satanic Verses," is hospitalized on a ventilator with critical injuries, said Andrew Wylie, his literary agent.
The May 14 mass shooting put a spotlight on the concentration of poverty and the lack of fresh, healthy food options on Buffalo’s East Side and disinvestment in Black communities.
1 of 4
Bryan Colt of Brockton and son, Brody Colt, 8, settle into their seats in the bed of their pickup truck as they prepare towatch 'DCLeague of Super-Pets' at the recently reopened Van BurenDrive-In inDunkirk. The outdoor thater had been closed for 30 years, leaving a void in theDunkirk-Fredonia area in Chautauqua County.
Above, Gina Beckley completes a sale to Kayla Makosiej of Fredonia, working at the concession standwith her husband, Dan Beckley, and their grand daughter, Kierra Beckley, 13. At left, Autumn Hobel-Furrer of Fredonia, 21, adjusts a rented radio.