From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) …
Coach Sean McDermott is never going to say he lacks trust or confidence in his players, but with each drop, it’s fair to wonder if – internally at least – it’s eroded just a bit, Jay Skurski says.
It's possible that domeless Highmark Stadium will be showing Miami a true Buffalo-style welcome Saturday night.
The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood.
White told reporters in New York Monday the biggest hit "looked like it felt."