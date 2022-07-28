Related to this story
Several dozen people temporarily blocked traffic on Route 33 in Buffalo Saturday evening as they released balloons to pay tribute to a fatal accident victim.
Buffalo police were continuing to investigate a blockade of the westbound Kensington Expressway on Saturday evening caused by motorists who stopped their cars to release balloons as a memorial tribute to a man who died July 16 in a motorcycle crash.
Former Deputy John A. Gugino, 45, was entering a men’s room at Highmark Stadium when an on-duty deputy saw him and called him corrupt, said his sister Jill Gugino-Redman, whose account of the episode comes from her brother.
Each of the 32 NFL teams, including the Buffalo Bills, received $347 million in national revenue for 2021-22, as the business of the NFL continues to boom.
When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.
A state appeals court last week upheld an administrative ruling that 16 of the teachers engaged in an unlawful strike when they used a sick day following a fight, during which a youth fleeing the altercation threatened to come back the next day and kill everyone in the school.
COVID-19 symptoms left President Joe Biden with a deep, raspy voice and persistent cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but he tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.” White House officials say Biden is working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hasn’t diminished, and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone. The president’s doctors say his mild symptoms are improving and he has responded well to treatment. He tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Wash., allegedly called the Tops on Elmwood and identified himself as "Peter," according to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.
A Muslim wrestler from Buffalo made the Pan-Am Championships. The uniform requirement kept her from participating
Latifah McBryde earned a spot to represent the U.S. at the Pan-American Women's Wrestling Championships. But United World Wrestling denied her request to wear a uniform that conforms with Muslim modesty standards.
“I love the open air,” Brooks said, perhaps not even realizing he was affirming a choice made long ago by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, who prefer no-dome football. “If,” he continued, “the weather is good to you.”