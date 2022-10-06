 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

Signs to protest the closing of the West Seneca public poolwere placed on the fence of the town's splash pad. Residents said the town inflated the number of lifeguards needed.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News