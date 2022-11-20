Related to this story
An "extreme" lake-effect storm that dumped 77 inches in Orchard Park has left the Buffalo metro area, but forecasters from the National Weather Service warn that blowing snow on Sunday could make travel difficult.
Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.
Here is the transcript an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter, Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues in the Bills-Vikings game Sunday.
Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend.
Update: The City of Buffalo lifted the travel ban for much of the city at 2 p.m. Saturday. A travel ban remained in place for South Buffalo o…
A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.
Erie County takes aim at travel ban violators: 'Do not be the reason an ambulance cannot get to the hospital'
Law enforcement officers wrote 300-plus tickets through Friday evening to drivers who violated travel bans during a lake-effect snowstorm that dropped 5 feet of snow in a day in some places.
Despite the Bills' current two-game losing streak, perhaps the universe has provided another sign, with the radar for the impending storm.
Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.
Here are the National Weather Service's updated snowfall totals.