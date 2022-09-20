 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A05 eedition image

The Buffalo News' newsroom, administrative offices and Amplified Buffalo will occupy about 20,000 square feet on the seventh floor of the Larkin at Exchange Building. "We're really excited to be part of the renaissance ofmoving to a resurgent neighborhood that's in theCity of Buffalo," said President and Publisher Tom Wiley.

 Buffalo News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News