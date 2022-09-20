Related to this story
The victim was identified in multiple media reports from Florida and Western New York as Carson Senfield, 19, a University of Tampa student.
Four Buffalo residents were arrested late Monday night after officers stopped a burglary in progress at a car dealership, Batavia police reported.
On birthday, Kelly Pegula posts childhood photo with mom Kim and says it's 'been a rough few months'
It was Kelly's first post on Instagram since a March 25 photo from the Miami Open, a tennis tournament that her older sister, Jessie, was playing in.
Joel Allen was joined on the field by wife Lavonne. Both were wearing Allen's No. 17 Bills jerseys.
The heavens have spoken ... and they appear to be saying "Go Bills!"
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct by the NFL for taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after Diggs' touchdown in the Bills' season-opening victory, according to NFL Media.
That tally far exceeds the initial estimate of about $3 million by more than 16-fold.
A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
For Monday's game, the Bills will use technology that allows people to walk through security and to the ticket scanners before entering the stadium without emptying their pockets and having their bags checked.
The newsroom, administrative offices, Amplified Buffalo and audience staff will relocate to the Larkin at Exchange Building, where The News will lease and occupy about 20,000 square feet.