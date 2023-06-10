Jun 10, 2023 38 min ago 0 1 of 2 Field conditions during a rain delay in the fifth inning between Depew and Plattsburgh during a NYSPHSAA Baseball Class B semifinal at Union-Endicott High School on Friday. HARRY SCULL JR., BUFFALO NEWS Depew head coach Dennis Crawley Jr monitors field conditions in a rain delay against Plattsburgh during a NYSPHSAA Baseball Class B semifinal game at Union-Endicott High School. Related to this story Most Popular Tom Jolls, part of Channel 7's legendary 'Irv, Rick and Tom' broadcast team, dies at 89 Tom Jolls, the affable weatherman on the legendary WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor team alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Ric… Alan Pergament: Star 102.5 will sign off Friday after sale to religious broadcaster WTSS-FM (Star 102.5) morning host Rob Lucas announced on-air Thursday that the station will end its run playing pop music at 10 a.m. Friday du… Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air in Western New York The smoke thinned during the morning hours, but by midday, it reached levels considered "unhealthy," according to the website airnow.gov, whic… 'A fresh start': Rich Nigro elected as new Buffalo Teachers Federation president Rich Nigro, a teacher in Buffalo Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday. What drugs have replaced opioid painkillers? The answers may surprise you As health care providers turn away from addictive opioid painkillers, other classes of drugs with painkilling properties are filling the gap. …