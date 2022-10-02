 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page C02 eedition image

State Sen. Pat Gallivan, above speaking, backed a different candidate than eventual winner Michael Kracker, a longtime ally of prior chair Nick Langworthy, above left.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News