Related to this story
Most Popular
Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well," according to a statement released by the teams.
'Street takeovers' driven by social media shut down the Kensington; police intent on shutting them down
Multiple videos from at least two "takeovers" of Route 33 have been posted to TikTok, showing what appeared to be dozens of cars stopped or barely moving on one side of the expressway.
Investigators are working to identify the body and notify family members, they said.
A 60-year-old woman found dead early this month in her East Amherst home was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend following an argument, authorities said Monday.
Luis Marrero, was fatally shot May 4 in an apartment on Donovan Drive in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Buffalo police said. He was 39. Police found Jalia Marrero's body 33 days later in a wooded area behind a commercial plaza on Delaware Avenue, south of Kenmore Avenue.
Jessica Pegula told reporters at Wimbledon on Wednesday that her mother, Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, is "doing a lot better now."
Two people were struck by gunfire Tuesday near Delaware Avenue and the westbound exit of the Route 198 Scajaquada Expressway, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
“The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:10 p.m. on the westbound expressway near the Delaware Avenue exit, police said in a news release.
Endorsed Democrat Melissa Hartman, the supervisor for the Town of Eden, handily won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk against five-year incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns. The two will face off again in the general election. While Hartman has now secured the Democratic Party line, Kearns still carries both the Republican and Conservative party lines.