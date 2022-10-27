 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A06 eedition image

Nicole Fusco took her dog Annie with her when she cast her ballot at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Buffalo in a previous election.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Murphy is out as Shea's president

Michael Murphy is out as Shea's president

"Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees today announced that Michael G. Murphy is no longer its president," a statement said, without explaining whether Murphy resigned or was fired. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News