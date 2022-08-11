 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A05 eedition image

The Rev. David Bialkowski, former pastor of St. John Gualbert Catholic Church, has denied sexually abusing chidren, but relatives of Ruth Peters say she never would have left money to him if she knew he had been accused of molesting children.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News