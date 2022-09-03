A crowd watches as Stefon Diggs gives students gifts during a back-to school bash at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue last week. Diggs was a surprise guest for the event, which was held by Mayor Byron Brown.
Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Among the many products being endorsed by Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is his own line of Diggs 14 hot sauce and blue cheese.
The attorney for "Jane Doe" thinks the Buffalo Bills made the right decision in releasing punter Matt Araiza on Saturday. However, Dan Gilleon thinks the team took far too long to come to the decision.
While Bills players were not involved in any stage, from the investigation to the decision to cut Araiza, they now are grappling with how to regroup from the graphic allegations, the release, and switching to prepare for the season opener.
The Bills kept three tight ends on their initial, 53-man roster – starter Dawson Knox, Morris and fourth-year veteran Tommy Sweeney. That meant the team cut veteran O.J. Howard.
