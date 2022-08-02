 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page B02 eedition image

Michael Chatt of Pendleton, 35, gets off a shot on the disc golf course at Bond Lake Park in Ransomville on Sunday. Some have complained about the impact of disc golf on parks.

 Libby March/Buffalo News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News