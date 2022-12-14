Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson keeps an eye on the Kings' Trevor Moore as he tries to tip a puck during the first period. Anderson recorded his first shutout since March 26, 2019, when he played for the Senators.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.”
The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year old sixth-grader Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour.
The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood.
Skinner was given a five-minute major match penalty for cross-checking Jake Guentzel in the face, and the Penguins scored 3:24 into overtime on Jeff Carter's power-play goal to earn a 4-3 win for Pittsburgh.
