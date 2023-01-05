 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

  • 0
Page A06 eedition image

Bills team doctor Adrew Cappuccino hugs Kevin Everett during a ceremony at then Ralph Wilson Stadium in September 2008. Everett credits Cappuccino for the innovative spinal surgery that allowed him to walk again.

 Buffalo News file photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News